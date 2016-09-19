SHANGHAI, Sept 19 China stocks edged higher on
Monday, as investors returning from a long holiday drew optimism
from surveys showing improving business confidence.
Both the blue-chip CSI300 index and the Shanghai
Composite Index gained 0.8 percent to 3,263.12 and
3,026.05 points, respectively. China's markets were closed on
Thursday and Friday.
The People's Bank of China published surveys on Sunday
showing business confidence among entrepreneurs in China had
picked up for the second quarter in a row in 2016.
Fu Xuejun, an analyst at Huarong Securities, said that
despite the apparent improvement in sentiment, there was limited
room for the Chinese market to go up further due to uncertainty
about the economy and the global liquidity situation.
All main sectors rose, with financial shares
leading the gain with an advance of 0.7 percent.
Nuclear power-related stocks were in the spotlight after
Britain gave the go-ahead for a $24 billion Chinese-backed
nuclear power plant.
China Nuclear Engineering and SUFA Technology
Industry Co Ltd both shot up 10 percent, the maximum
allowed.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim
Coghill)