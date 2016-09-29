SHANGHAI, Sept 29 China stocks rose on Thursday,
led by energy shares, but turnover in Shanghai was near a
four-month low as traders braced for a long holiday.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.4 percent, to
3,244.39, while the Shanghai Composite Index also gained
0.4 percent to 2,998.48 points.
Trading was thin as investors are still concerned about the
outlook for the Chinese economy and are reluctant to make fresh
bets ahead of the week-long National Day holiday that starts on
Oct. 1.
All the main sectors rose in China, with energy shares
leading gains.
Shares of oil companies were firm as oil prices surged after
OPEC members agreed to curb output in a surprise deal.
Coal miners also rose sharply, as investors bet
that a rise in oil prices would lead to higher consumption of
coal.
"The market is still in a range-bound trading pattern, and I
don't see a clear trend forming in either direction," said David
Dai, Shanghai-based investor director at Nanhai Fund Management
Co.
