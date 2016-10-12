SHANGHAI Oct 12 China stocks dipped on Wednesday, led by resources shares, as renewed worries about weakness in the yuan hurt investor sentiment and reduced the appeal of Chinese assets.

The blue-chip CSI300 index and the Shanghai Composite Index both ended down 0.2 percent at 3,300.01 and 3,058.50 points, respectively.

The Chinese currency briefly touched a fresh six-year low on Wednesday, fuelling speculation of further depreciation as the dollar firms on growing expectations of a U.S. rate hike in December. The yuan later clawed back the losses.

Some investors were also concerned about the potential economic fallout as a growing number of Chinese cities impose restrictions on home purchases to cool soaring prices.

Most sectors fell, with raw material shares leading the decline, although property shares staged a late-afternoon rebound to end in positive territory. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim Coghill)