SHANGHAI Oct 12 China stocks dipped on
Wednesday, led by resources shares, as renewed worries about
weakness in the yuan hurt investor sentiment and reduced the
appeal of Chinese assets.
The blue-chip CSI300 index and the Shanghai
Composite Index both ended down 0.2 percent at 3,300.01
and 3,058.50 points, respectively.
The Chinese currency briefly touched a fresh six-year low on
Wednesday, fuelling speculation of further depreciation as the
dollar firms on growing expectations of a U.S. rate hike
in December. The yuan later clawed back the losses.
Some investors were also concerned about the potential
economic fallout as a growing number of Chinese cities impose
restrictions on home purchases to cool soaring prices.
Most sectors fell, with raw material shares
leading the decline, although property shares staged a
late-afternoon rebound to end in positive territory.
