Oct 14 China stock ended little changed on
Friday as investors wrestled with mixed economic reports ahead
of third-quarter GDP data next week that will shed more light on
the health of the economy.
Trade data on Thursday showed exports fell more than
expected in September while imports unexpectedly shrank, raising
doubts about whether recent stabilisation in the economy may be
short-lived.
Inflation data on Friday, however, showed producer and
consumer prices had picked up. Producer prices in particular
rose for the first time in nearly five years, which could result
in higher profits and give companies more room to service
massive debts.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.1 percent, to
3,305.85, while the Shanghai Composite Index also gained
0.1 percent to 3,063.81 points.
For the week, the CSI300 was up 1.6, while the SSEC gained 2
pct, its best weekly performance in two months.
Chinese shares have been buoyed by government plans to
reduce a mountain of corporate debt, which could see more
mergers and restructurings.
But gains have been pared by concerns that fresh curbs on
property speculation could hit developers and throw house prices
into a correction that could ripple through the economy.
Shares in listed subsidiaries of Sinochem Group and
ChemChina rose sharply after Reuters reported that the two firms
are in discussions about a possible merger.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)