SHANGHAI Oct 24 China stocks ended Monday over
1 percent higher, bolstered by resources shares on signs that
government efforts to reduce overcapacity in industries such as
coal and steel were starting to bear fruit.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.2 percent, to
3,367.58, while the Shanghai Composite Index also gained
1.2 percent to 3,128.25 points.
Resources firms, including coal miners and steelmakers rose
sharply, on signs that prices of these commodities may sustain
their gains due to tighter supply as a result of Beijing's move
to reduce capacity in those sectors.
An index tracking coal stocks jumped over 5
percent, amid reports that China's electric power utilities are
scrambling to source coal, but are coming up short as efforts to
boost supply take time to come into effect.
Despite the strong performance, Shanghai Securities Co
advised investors to be cautious over the short term. The
brokerage said in its latest strategy report that "the murky
outlook of China's economy will not likely attract fresh money
into the stock market," and rising U.S. treasury yields are also
luring capital away from emerging markets.
All main sectors rose. Financial and consumer
stocks were also among the biggest gainers.
