Oct 25 China stocks barely moved on Tuesday,
consolidating recent gains thanks to continued demand for raw
material shares, while infrastructure and transportation firms
took a breather.
The blue-chip CSI300 index was flat at 3,367.45,
while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1 pct to
3,131.94 points.
Investors remained wary over further yuan depreciation as
the Chinese currency touched a fresh six-year low
against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Tuesday. It drifted
back into positive territory after China's deputy central bank
governor Yi Gang said the exchange rate would remain broadly
stable.
However, there were no signs the yuan deprecation worries
were affecting China's equity, bond and commodities markets,
China Investment Securities analysts wrote in a research note.
Sectoral performance was mixed. Infrastructure
and transportation stocks lost the most as
investors took profits, while material and consumer
staples advanced.
Coal miners gained on the back of higher coal prices as
government efforts to reduce capacity led to supply shortages in
some areas.
China's state planner has called another last-minute meeting
to discuss with more than 20 coal mines more steps to boost
supplies to electric utilities and tame a rally in thermal coal
prices, according to two sources and local media.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)