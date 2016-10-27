Oct 27 China stocks edged lower on Thursday,
reversing some losses in the morning session, while investors
remained cautious in the face of slowing industrial profit
growth, persistent yuan weakness, and growing concerns over
tighter liquidity.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.3 percent, to
3,345.70, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1
pct to 3,112.35 points.
Investor confidence in China's economic recovery was shaken
by fresh data showing profits in China's industrial firms grew
7.7 percent in September, slowing sharply from the previous
month's 19.5 percent pace as several sectors were affected by
weak activity.
Profits in industries such as electronics, steel and
electricity were hit by a significant drop in growth,
reinforcing suspicions that recent economic stability was the
result of government stimulus and could be short-lived.
Further hurting sentiment, China's offshore yuan
slipped to fresh six-year low on Thursday after the People's
Bank of China set a weaker midpoint.
Continued yuan weakness, which has handicapped Beijing's
ability to keep monetary policy loose, increased concerns of
tighter liquidity ahead, amid signs that China is stepping up
efforts to reduce corporate leverage.
China's central bank will take into account off-balance
sheet wealth management products (WMP) at commercial banks to
assess their overall financial health, sources told Reuters.
Underscoring the tightening liquidity concerns, China's
10-year treasury yields are set to rise for the
fourth day on Thursday, while the seven-day repo rate
, a widely-watched indicator for short-term
borrowing costs, hit a one-month high on Wednesday.
Most sectors lost ground, led by infrastructure
and energy stocks.
Meat processing company Henan Shuanghui tumbled
more than 6 pct after it reported a decline in Q3 net profit.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom)