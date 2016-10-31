Oct 31 China stocks ended slightly lower on
Monday as sentiment was dampened by warnings from top
policymakers about asset bubbles and uncertainties around the
U.S. presidential election.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.1 percent, to
3,336.28, while the Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.1 percent
to 3,100.49 points.
For the month, the CSI was up 2.6 percent, while the SSEC
was up 3.2 percent.
China must "adhere to prudent monetary policy and maintain
reasonably ample liquidity while focusing on controlling asset
bubbles and preventing economic and financial risks," President
Xi Jinping on Friday told a meeting of the Politburo, the top
decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party.
Adding to investors' worries was news that the Federal
Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is planning to review more emails
related to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's
private server, pushing up safe haven stocks, in particular gold
miners.
Also piling up pressure on the market was another round of
14 initial public offerings approved to raise a combined total
of up to 10.1 billion yuan.
Yet fund managers polled by Reuters are allocating more
funds for mainland equities over the next three months,
suggesting they see a rebound from a one-year low, although some
remained cautious about the short-term prospects.
"Opportunities outweigh risks in the short run, with better
chances for thematic or individual stocks than for the broad
indexes," a South China-based fund manager said, adding signs of
economic stability, restrictions on property purchase, along
with signs of a bubble in the bond market all made the stock
market more attractive.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)