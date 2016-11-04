SHANGHAI Nov 4 China stocks edged down on
Friday but notched up its fourth straight week of gains as signs
of a stabilising Chinese economy offset lingering worries over
the looming U.S. election outcome.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.3 percent, to
3,354.17, while the Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.1
pct to 3,125.32 points.
For the week, CSI300 rose 0.4 pct, while SSEC added 0.7 pct,
both up for the 4th week in a row.
Comforted by recent upbeat manufacturing and service data,
Chinese investors are turning their attention to a flurry of
fresh economic data in the coming weeks that is widely expected
to reinforce views that the world's second-largest economy is
stabilising.
Another help at times of anxiety is the country's rigid
capital controls which traders said help act as a cushion
against potential overseas shocks.
David Dai, Shanghai-based investor director at Nanhai Fund
Management Co, said he wasn't too concerned with the heated
presidential race between Democrat Hillary Clinton and
Republican Donald Trump, because "whoever wins, the impact on
China could be mild, and indirect."
He said the China market is climbing, albeit slowly, amid
signs the economy is stabilizing.
"I don't see any negative element that will trigger panic
selling," Dai said, adding Beijing has enough resources to
engineer a slow depreciation of the yuan.
Most sectors dipped, dragged in particular by property
and transport stocks, as well as
massive profit-taking in speculative stocks. This dampened
investors' risk appetite in a market where retail investors
remain a dominant force.
Guangzhou Automobile Group gained more than 6
percent in heavy volume. The car maker aims to raise up to 15
billion yuan ($2.22 billion)via private placement to fund green
car and proprietary brand push.
($1 = 6.7618 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)