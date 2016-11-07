SHANGHAI Nov 7 China shares edged higher on
Monday as a strong rally in coal miners and metal producers
offset massive profit-taking in speculative stocks.
The blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.1 percent at
3,356.59 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index
gained 0.3 percent to 3,133.33.
Sentiment was aided by Chinese Premier Li Kiqiang's remarks
over the weekend that China will maintain steady growth and
speed up its economic transformation.
Coal miners and metal producers rose sharply on signs that
government efforts to reduce over-capacity are starting to bear
fruit, pushing some commodity prices higher.
Offering further solace was the news that the Federal Bureau
Investigation (FBI) said it stood by its earlier recommendation
that no criminal charges were warranted against Democrat Hillary
Clinton, two days ahead of the U.S. presidential election.
"The U.S. election is the event everyone in the investment
community is talking about," said Wei Jianfei, analyst at
Zhongcheng Securities.
"When the dust settles down, the focus will be shifted to
the long-term impact of the vote, whoever wins."
But speculative stocks retreated amid heavy profit-taking,
in particular those firms involving in debt-to-equity swaps or
equity transfers.
Sectors were mixed, with energy and material
plays rising more than 1 percent, while real estate
and healthcare stocks dragged on the
market.
