SHANGHAI Nov 8 China stocks rose to a 10-month
high, as Wall Street rallied overnight thanks to a growing sense
of relief that Hillary Clinton will likely win the U.S.
Presidential election.
The upbeat mood counteracted worries from
worse-than-expected China trade data.
China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained
0.5 percent, to 3,147.89 points, the highest level since early
January. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.4 percent,
to 3,371.12 points.
Global equity markets gained after the FBI said on Sunday it
will not charge Democratic candidate Clinton over the use of a
private email server, lifting a cloud over her campaign and
diminishing the chance of victory for her Republican rival
Donald Trump.
Trump, a political novice who has stoked uncertainty over
his stance on foreign policy, trade and immigration, is seen as
a risk to global growth.
"Investors are now more confident that Clinton will win the
race," said Chang Chengwei, analyst at brokerage Hengtai
Futures.
The optimism has offset concerns over China's economic
health, with newly-released data showing the nation's exports
and imports fell more than expected in October.
Chang said investors may also be looking past the poor trade
numbers as the economy has been supported by a recent recovery
in the manufacturing sector.
Most sectors gained, led by healthcare and
consumer stocks. Heavyweight index components, such
as big-cap financial and infrastructure stocks also climbed,
propping up the overall market.
LeEco, the bellwether in the Chinext Composite
Index, rallied 3 percent after losing as much as
16.5 percent in the previous four sessions, helping ease worries
that the selloff could have a knock-on impact on other
high-growth stocks.
(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch)