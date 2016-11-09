SHANGHAI Nov 9 China stocks ended lower on
Wednesday, but earlier losses were partially reversed, as
worries eased over an increasingly possible shock U.S. election
win for Republican Donald Trump.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.5 percent, to
3,353.5, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6 pct
to 3,128.37 points.
Global markets had bet on a Hillary Clinton victory, but
every new exit poll in the U.S. election showed the race to be a
nail-biter, sending investors stampeding to safe-haven assets as
they braced for the possibility of the kind of "Brexit shock"
that has so far been under-priced.
But falls in China shares - typically shielded from global
market volatility by strict capital controls - were more
subdued, with benchmark indexes only down slightly amid data
showing a recovery in producer prices.
The "sentimental repercussions", which analysts cited as one
of the reasons for the sell-off earlier today, seemed to have
limited impact on a relatively strong China market, with
benchmark SSEC having climbed to a 10-month high on Tuesday.
Most sectors lost ground, while material and
property stocks gained, lifted by a strong rally in
the shares of gold miners amid a rush to safe-haven assets.
Chinese developer giant Vanke surged as much as
10 percent despite overall weakness in the market, after reports
that China Evergrande Group and its "allies" had
further boosted their combined stake in Vanke to more than 10
percent.
Ironically, Wisesoft Co, a Chinese software
marker bucked the broader trend, surging nearly 10 percent at
one point.
The company's Chinese name reads similar to "Trump wins
wisely", attracting speculators who bet the stock will benefit
from a Trump victory.
It also reflects an investment culture in China, where a
stock's rise and fall often has little to do with fundamentals.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)