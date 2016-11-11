SHANGHAI Nov 11 China stocks rose to a fresh
10-month high, as a frenzy in material and infrastructure
stocks helped lift sentiment across the board, shrugging off the
yuan's continued weakness.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8
percent to 3,196.04 points, its highest since Jan. 8, while the
blue-chip CSI300 index advanced 0.8 percent to
3,417.22 points.
For the week, SSEC ended up 2.3 percent, while CSI300 added
1.9 percent, both up for the fifth consecutive week on growing
conviction that China's economy is stabilising.
China's yuan weakened for a second straight day on Friday
and traders braced for further depreciation amid rising
uncertainty about U.S. policies, particularly on trade with
China, under President-elect Donald Trump.
Yet given China's stringent capital controls, analysts
expect the stock market to offer a good alternative for
investment as Beijing puts a brake on the red-hot real estate
market.
A weaker yuan will also help boost the competitiveness of
Chinese companies going abroad under the "One Belt, One Road"
initiative.
Also adding to optimism was news that the long-awaited
Shenzhen-HK stock link will go live on Nov. 21, according to
Hong Kong media.
Sectors were mixed. Gains were led by materials,
which surged more than 3 percent, and infrastructure
, while property and consumer firms
lost ground.
Bucking the general trend, high-profile LeEco
hit its lowest since Sept. 2015 on reports of supply chain
problems.
(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)