SHANGHAI Nov 14 Shanghai's benchmark stock
index reached a 10-month high on Monday, as there are more signs
that China's economy is steadying, but the outlook for further
gains is cloudy.
The blue-chip CSI300 index and the Shanghai
Composite Index both gained 0.4 pct, to 3,430.25 points
and 3,210.37 points respectively.
China's economy largely showed further signs of steadying in
October as expected, but disappointing retail sales growth and
fears of U.S. trade frictions under incoming President Donald
Trump are increasingly clouding the outlook.
"On balance, today's data suggest that the recent recovery
in economic activity continued into the fourth quarter," Capital
Economics said in a note.
The yuan sank to nearly a 6 1/2-year low after
China's central bank set the midpoint at 6.8291 yuan per dollar,
and analysts expect the currency to weaken further before
Washington gets new leadership.
On Monday, big-cap blue-chips continued to advance before
paring some of their gains.
Sectors were mixed. Gains were led by infrastructure
and industry stocks, as well as by
heavyweight brokerage stocks, which are set to
benefit from the launch, expected soon, of the Shenzhen-Hong
Kong stock link.
Major gold miners were among worst performers in the CSI300
Index, as prices sank to 5-month lows.
(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)