SHANGHAI Nov 21 China stocks rose to a fresh
10-month high on Monday, led by blue-chips, but gains were
limited as some investors remained sceptical that the uptrend
could extend further.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.7 percent, to
3,441.11, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8
percent to 3,218.15.
The strength in the main indexes, both of which hit their
highest levels since early January, contrasts with the
lacklustre performance recently in China's growth board ChiNext
, which was roughly flat.
The divergence mirrors the recent trend on Wall Street,
where banking and infrastructure stocks have outperformed
high-tech plays since Republican Donald Trump's election win,
but investors say China has its own domestic dynamics at play.
Modestly-priced cyclical shares have increasingly drawn
liquidity flowing out of China's property and bond markets.
"There's a lot of money seeking investment opportunities as
property purchases have been restricted, while the bond market
looks creaky," said Wu Kan, Shanghai-based head of equity
trading at investment firm Shanshan Finance.
"Valuation in cyclical stocks is relatively low compared
with growth shares, and the sector could be bottoming out,
making them attractive targets for investors."
That view is supported by recent bullishness in commodity
prices, and data showing China's economy is stabilising, Wu
said, adding that growth "could be on the path to recovery."
While there is some trepidation around the recent weakness
in the yuan, some are looking at the bright side of a weaker
currency aiding Chinese exports.
Most sectors advanced, led by infrastructure and
financials, while defensive consumer
stocks lost ground.
