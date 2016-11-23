UPDATE 10-North Korea fires missile that lands in sea near Russia
* No dialogue unless North changes attitude, South says (Adds U.N. Security Council meeting planned, paragraph 9)
SHANGHAI Nov 23 China stocks barely moved on Wednesday, consolidating recent gains with lower-valuation targets in banking and properties sectors still preferred by investors.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.2 percent, to 3,474.73 points , while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2 percent to 3,241.14 points.
Both indexes hit their highest levels since early January, and are in a technical upward trend, having broken out of a trading range that lasted for eight months.
The strength was partly helped by Wall Street's record run, and a perception that the United States' likely withdrawal from an Asia-Pacific free trade area would allow China to play a bigger role in the region.
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has served notice that he intends to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) once he is inaugurated.
China's property sector closed 1.3 percent higher, on news that China Evergrande Group had bought another 551.96 million Shenzhen-traded Vanke shares in recent months, doubling its stake in the developer to 10 percent.
The purchase reinforces the view that modestly-priced property stocks are still worth investing, despite Beijing's home purchase restrictions.
Sectors were mixed. Gains were led by banks and properties, while infrastructure and energy shares took a breather, pointing to signs of sector "rotation". (Reporting by Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* No dialogue unless North changes attitude, South says (Adds U.N. Security Council meeting planned, paragraph 9)
BARCELONA, May 14 Force India collected one of Formula One's stranger sanctions on Sunday when they were given a suspended 25,000-euro ($27,317.50) fine for a breach of the rules concerning driver numbers on their cars.