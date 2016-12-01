SHANGHAI Dec 1 China stocks rose on Thursday
after an official survey showed manufacturing activity expanded
at its strongest pace in more than two years, while surging oil
prices boosted shares of energy companies.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.8 percent, to
3,565.04 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index
gained 0.7 percent to 3,273.31 points, recovering much of their
losses on Wednesday.
Most sectors gained ground, led by energy and
materials, while healthcare lagged.
China's manufacturing activity grew more than expected in
November, while the service sector expanded at its fastest pace
since 2014, official surveys showed.
Resource shares rose after oil soared more than 10 percent
on Wednesday to over $50 a barrel as some of the world's largest
producers agreed to curb production for the first time since
2008 in a bid to support prices.
Leading appliances maker Gree Electric shot up
as much as 10 percent, after Foresea Life Insurance, a unit of
Chinese financial conglomerate Baoneng, rapidly built up a 4.1
percent stake in the company.
(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim
Coghill)