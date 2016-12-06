SHANGHAI Dec 6 China stocks edged lower on
Tuesday, as investors contemplated the possible repercussions on
trade from scathing comments by a top securities regulator about
"barbaric" takeovers.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.3 percent, to
3,459.15 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost
0.2 percent to 3,199.65 points.
On the second day of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock link,
Shenzhen-listed shares continued to outperform, with Shenzhen
benchmark index ending up 0.2 percent.
China's industry-leading blue-chips witnessed a broad slump
on Monday, posting its heaviest fall in six months, after top
securities regulator condemned "barbaric" share acquisitions by
some unidentified asset managers.
Piling up the pressure, the country's insurance regulator
said it has taken regulatory measures against Foresea Life, a
unit of Chinese financial conglomerate Baoneng Group, and
Evergrande Insurance, a unit of China Evergrande,
including suspending some of their insurance businesses.
Chinese markets had been trending higher, bolstered by
heated buying in modestly-valued big-caps, especially those
favoured by heavyweight insurance players like Foresea Life,
Anbang Group and Evergrande Insurance.
Most sectors lost ground, while gains were only seen in
defensive consumer and healthcare sectors
, perceived as prominent beneficiaries of the newly
launched Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock connect.
Gree Electric Appliances rebounded 1.7 percent
following the previous day's 10 percent slump, after data showed
overseas investors spent 372 million yuan buying the stock on
Monday via the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect as they hunted
for bargains.
