SHANGHAI Dec 8 China stocks fell slightly on Thursday, as investors grappled with mixed data showing better-than-expected November trade numbers but a sharp fall in foreign-exchange reserves.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.2 percent, to 3,470.14 points and the Shanghai Composite Index also lost 0.2 percent, to 3,215.37 points.

Heavyweight blue-chips, in particular big-cap infrastructure shares, lost traction and dragged on the market.

Investors' risk appetites were dented after data late on Wednesday showed forex reserves fell nearly $70 billion last month to the lowest level in nearly six years, as the central bank struggled to prop up the yuan's value.

However, unexpectedly strong trade data on Thursday provided some relief. China's November exports rose by 0.1 percent from a year earlier, while imports expanded 6.7 percent on strong demand for commodities from coal to iron ore.

Sectors were mixed. Banks and raw materials gained, while properties and infrastructures dropped.

On day four of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock connect, Shenzhen shares took a breather as data showed net inflows into the tech-heavy market were subdued. (Reporting by Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard Borsuk)