SHANGHAI Dec 20 China stocks slid on Tuesday,
as the authorities tightened regulations to prevent financial
risks and asset bubbles.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.6 percent, to
3,309.06 points, a two-month low, while the Shanghai Composite
Index lost 0.5 percent to 3,102.88 points, the lowest
since early November.
China's economic growth is expected to cool in 2017 as its
top leaders flag tighter monetary policy and further curbs to
clamp down on asset price bubbles, especially in the property
market, even as a sharp drop in the yuan has fed fears of
markets turmoil.
The central bank said on late Monday it would tighten
supervision of shadow banking businesses by including
off-balance sheet wealth management products, widely viewed as a
source of financial risk, into its risk-assessment framework
next year.
The move represents another step by Beijing to rein in
speculative credit growth in an effort to prevent asset price
bubbles.
Adding to pressure was a turbulent bond market, with China's
10-year treasury futures for March delivery plumbing a
record intraday low, raising persistent concerns over liquidity
stress.
An across-the-board slump in the commodities futures market
in afternoon trading led heavyweight resources stocks
lower.
Most sectors lost ground, led by banks and
properties. Gains were only seen in infrastructure
shares.
China Vanke closed down 3.7 percent to a more
than four-month low. The stock is down nearly a quarter since
the end of November.
(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)