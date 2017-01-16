SHANGHAI Jan 16 China's main indexes fell for
the fifth straight session on Monday, led by tech stocks as
investors grew gloomy about 2017 prospects following comments by
the premier and official estimates suggesting slowing economic
growth in big cities.
The blue-chip CSI300 index was unchanged at
3,319.45 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost
0.3 percent to 3,103.43 points.
The tech-heavy ChiNext Price Index, the
benchmark index tracking listed start-up companies, slumped as
much as 6.1 percent in its 8th session of losses to hit a
16-month low, as faster approvals for IPOs increased the supply
of equity in the market.
The start-up index closed 3.6 percent lower, within sight of
lows plumbed during the market crash in 2015.
In remarks reported by state media on Sunday, Premier Li
Keqiang said China's economy will face more pressure and
problems in 2017, with changes in global politics and challenges
to economic rules adding to uncertainty.
Official estimates issued on Friday said economic growth in
some of the largest cities was expected to have slowed in 2016
and would continue to decelerate in 2017.
Li Zheming, analyst at Datong Securities in Dalian, said
market turnover remained subdued despite 2017's firm start, as
investors were reluctant to buy risky assets amid concerns on
the path of U.S. interest rates this year and uncertainties
under policies to be followed by Donald Trump.
Most sectors lost ground, led by properties and
consumer shares. Nearly 100 smaller-cap stocks tumbled
10 percent, the maximum allowed.
China's Leshi Information reversed its earlier
gains to close 1.1 percent lower in volatile trading as the
company gets fresh investment from strategic investors.
(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)