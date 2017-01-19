SHANGHAI Jan 19 China stocks fell on Thursday,
with energy and infrastructure companies weaker after a price
correction this week and as investors remained cautious ahead of
the Lunar New Year.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.3 percent, to
3,329.29 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost
0.4 percent to 3,101.30 points.
The retreat was led by big-cap state-owned enterprises
(SOE), in particular China United Network Communications
, seen as a key barometer of the SOE reform theme.
China United Network Communications slumped 5.1 percent to
near a two-month low. The stock has retreated 22 percent from a
16-month high in late December.
Investors remained cautious as many participants expected
the sharp rally on Tuesday to be short-lived ahead of the Lunar
New Year holiday, when trading could be thin give low
participation and expectations of tighter liquidity in the
country's financial system.
The onshore overnight implied deposit rate for yuan
jumped to 22.035 percent on Wednesday, the highest
since data became available in April 2007. On Tuesday, the rate
ended at 4.357 percent.
Most sectors lost ground, led by energy and
infrastructure shares.
China's start-up index ChiNext, in the spotlight
after it suffered sharp falls recently, was basically flat for
the day.
(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)