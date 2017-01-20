SHANGHAI Jan 20 China stocks ended a volatile
week on an upbeat note on Friday, as main indexes rose after
data showing faster-than-expected economic growth fuelled
blue-chips, while a surge in small-caps erased most of the
losses earlier in the week.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.8 percent, to
3,354.89 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index
added 0.7 percent to 3,123.14 points.
For the week, CSI300 was up 1.1 percent, while SSEC was up
0.3 percent.
At the end of a volatile week, market sentiment improved
after China reported faster-than-expected 6.8 percent growth in
the fourth quarter.
The data raised expectations of solid corporate results as
markets also looked ahead to the looming earnings season.
Underpinning the positive tone was news that China's central
bank injected a net 95 billion yuan ($13.83 billion) into money
markets through open market operations on Friday, bringing total
net injections this week to 1.13 trillion yuan, the biggest
weekly injection on record.
On top of that, China's five biggest banks have been
approved to temporarily lower the amount of cash that they must
hold as reserves, to ease seasonal liquidity tightness ahead of
the Lunar New Year holiday, sources told Reuters.
Still, some analysts were wary of the headwinds as Donald
Trump prepared to be sworn in as the 45th U.S. president later
in the day, with worries the New York billionaire could
potentially spark trade friction with China during his term.
"The key risk is Trump's trade policy. The external risk of
China is obviously heightened, at the same time how Fed will
move policy rates in the U.S," said Raymond Yeung, chief
economist of Greater China for ANZ in Hong Kong.
Sectors rallied across the board, led by healthcare
and industry shares.
China's start-up tech-heavy ChiNext closed up 2
percent as recent sharp falls attracted bargain hunting. The
index lost 1 percent for the week.
(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)