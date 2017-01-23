SHANGHAI Jan 23 China's main share index ended
at a two-week high on Monday, but pared some of its earlier
gains in thin turnover as investors were reluctant to stake out
fresh positions ahead of the country's biggest holiday.
Most sectors were largely unchanged but gains were led by
the materials sector, underpinned by a broadly
weaker U.S. dollar.
The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4 percent to
3,136.77 points while the blue-chip CSI300 index rose
0.3 percent, to 3,364.08 points.
The People's Bank of China said on Friday it would provide
temporary liquidity support for 28 days to several major banks
to address seasonal liquidity stress ahead of the Lunar New
Year, a new policy tool designed to ease cash shortages.
The stock market will be closed from Jan. 27 to Feb 2.
State media reported on Monday that the move signalled
stable and neutral monetary policy.
"Given the rising inflation and stable growth, the focus of
monetary policy is unlikely to move away from containing
financial risk for now," Larry Hu and Jerry Peng from Macquarie
Securities wrote in a research note.
Among best thematic gainers were defence stocks
, which added 1.3 percent, after news President Xi
Jinping would head a new commission overseeing joint military
and civilian development.
(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)