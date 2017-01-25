SHANGHAI Jan 25 China stocks rose for the
fourth straight day on Wednesday, although optimism over
improving corporate earnings was offset by a surprise increase
in rates on medium-term loans.
Trading volume in Shanghai shrank to the lowest
in four months, as many traders had already left for the
week-long Lunar New Year holiday that starts on Friday.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.3 percent, to
3,375.90, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2
percent to 3,149.55 points.
Xiao Shijun, analyst at Guodu Securities in Beijing, said
that the market was closely monitoring U.S. President Donald
Trump's policies, which could set the tone on trade ties between
the world's two largest economies and consequently affect the
stock market.
Sentiment was also curbed by tightening concerns, after
China's central bank raised interest rates on its medium-term
lending facility (MLF) on Tuesday, a move seen to be in line
with its broader objective of deleveraging.
Most sectors gained ground.
An index tracking infrastructure stocks advanced
around 0.8 percent, as shares of heavyweight China State
Construction Engineering Corp Ltd rose 2.2 percent.
Shares of Aluminium Corp of China Ltd, the
nation's top aluminium producer, jumped 3.3 percent, after
reports of possible capacity cuts.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)