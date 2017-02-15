CORRECTED-BRIEF-Union Bank of India seeks members' nod for raising equity capital worth up to 49.5 bln rupees (May 29)
* Seeks members' nod for raising equity capital worth up to 49.5 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI Feb 15 China stocks reversed earlier gains to end lower on Wednesday, as technology and resource stocks took a breather after their recent strong rally.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.4 percent, to 3,421.71 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.2 percent to 3,212.99 points.
Most sectors retreated, led by materials and industrial stocks.
The tech-heavy start-up index ChiNext lost 0.9 percent in its biggest fall since Jan. 24.
However, bank stocks gained 1 percent as some large Chinese joint-stock banks and local commercial banks were reported to be involved in the second batch of non-performing asset securitisation.
The Shanghai SOEs Index also gained 1.8 percent after news that Shanghai State-owned Enterprises Work Conference would be held on Thursday, which was expected to set the course for this year's reform.
Shanghai International Port shot up by its 10 percent trade limit to a 13-month high on reform hopes.
Golden Dragon slumped 7.9 percent to a near one-month low, after the company said it is being probed for suspected bribery. (Reporting by Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by Sam Holmes)
* Political uncertainty in Europe stokes safe-haven buying * Spot gold, silver touch one-month peaks * Spot gold may rise to $1,276 per ounce -technicals (Adds comment, updates prices) By Nithin ThomasPrasad May 30 Gold edged up to touch a one-month high on Tuesday, with investors turning to the safe-haven asset as geopolitical tensions sapped their appetite for risk. Spot gold had risen 0.1 percent to $1,267.70 per ounce by 0349 GMT. It earlier touch