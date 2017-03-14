SHANGHAI, March 14 China stocks were largely
unchanged on Tuesday, as caution from a series of global "risk
events" later this week prevailed over strong Chinese economic
data.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.1 percent to
3,456.69 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index
added 0.1 percent to 3,239.33 points.
Investors were awaiting the outcome of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's rate-setting meeting and policy decisions by the Bank
of England and Bank of Japan. The market was also keeping a
close eye on the Dutch general election and shaky global oil
prices.
Investors largely shrugged off positive data from the
world's second largest economy.
China's factory output and fixed-asset investment grew 6.3
percent and 8.9 percent, respectively, in the first two months
of the year, data showed on Tuesday, exceeding market
expectations.
"Today's data suggests that China's economy remained strong
at the start of 2017. But this strength remains heavily reliant
on rapid investment growth that will be difficult to sustain,"
said Julian Evans-Pritchard, China economist at Capital
Economics.
"As such, we continue to anticipate a slowdown in economic
activity in the coming quarters."
Most sectors were little changed.
Real estate stocks advanced 1.2 percent, led by
industry heavyweight China Vanke Co Ltd, after data
showed China's property sales surged despite government measures
to cool the market.
Banking stocks barely moved, as Goldman Sachs updated China
stocks to "overweight" with a bullish view on China's banking
sector, citing improving credit outlook and growing loan pricing
power.
(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by Randy
Fabi)