SHANGHAI, March 15 China stocks ended little
changed on Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead of an
expected U.S. interest rate hike later in the day.
Traders said there were few surprises from Premier Li
Keqiang's news conference at the end of the annual meeting of
China's parliament.
Li offered reassurances about China's economy, saying
forecasts of a hard landing should stop. While acknowledging the
economy faces internal and external risks, he said the country
has many policy tools to cope with them.
He also stressed that Beijing does not want to see a trade
war with the United States and urged talks between both sides to
achieve common ground.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.2 percent, to
3,463.64 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index
added 0.1 percent to 3,241.76 points.
The indexes have been trapped in a narrow range over the
past month, with investors conflicted by signs of economic
strength and lingering doubts over whether the recovery,
bolstered mainly by government stimulus, is sustainable.
"China's economy had a pretty good performance in January
and February. March data will be crucial as investors are
anxious for any hint on whether the recovery is sustainable,"
said Linus Yip, strategist at First Shanghai Securities Ltd.
Sector performance was mixed. Gains were led by
infrastructure and material shares,
which gained support from the continued strength of commodities,
while financial plays lost ground.
Start-up board index ChiNext steadied, as index
heavyweight Leshi Internet reversed earlier losses
to end up 6 percent after plumbing a more than 18-month low,
posting its best day in two months.
