SHANGHAI, March 17 China's main stock indexes
fell on Friday, posting their worst day since last December, as
investors await fresh evidence of a sustainable recovery in the
world's second-largest economy.
The blue-chip CSI300 index and the Shanghai
Composite Index both lost around 1 percent to 3,445.81
points and 3,237.45 points, respectively.
For the week, the CSI was up 0.5 percent, while the SSEC
gained 0.8 percent.
China's central bank on Thursday raised short-term interest
rates in what economists said was a bid to stave off capital
outflows and keep the yuan currency stable after the raised U.S.
rates overnight.
The central bank tried to soothe jitters by saying the
interbank rate increase did not point to any change in its
monetary policies and was not tantamount to a hike in its
benchmark policy rate.
But analysts said the rate moves, more of which are
expected, will eventually translate into higher borrowing costs
for Chinese companies and consumers.
For the day, most sectors lost ground, dragged down by
material plays and by banking stocks, as
higher borrowing costs typically pressure rate-sensitive sectors
such as property and banking.
In particular, investors retreated from newly-listed stocks,
many of which slumped after surging in past weeks on speculative
buying.
Still, shares in Baiyin Nonferrous closed up 1.6
percent in volatile trading.
The stock has surpassed China Molybdenum to
become the largest listed nonferrous company by market value,
after rocketing 574 percent since its debut trading in
mid-February.
(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim
Coghill)