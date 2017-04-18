SHANGHAI, April 18 China's main stock indexes
fell for the third session in a row on Tuesday amid worries over
increasing regulation and the sustainability of the country's
economic growth.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.5 percent to
3,462.74 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost
0.8 percent to 3,196.71.
Stocks expected to benefit from the development of the newly
announced Xiongan economic zone near Beijing continued to draw
the most attention in the market.
Such shares have dominated the list of most traded stocks on
the two exchanges since early April, but some have succumbed to
profit taking in recent sessions after regulators warned against
excessive speculation in Xiongan concept plays.
Developer China Fortune Land, cement maker
Tangshan Jidong Cement and steelmaker Hesteel
have retreated around 20 percent from recent highs.
Nearly 40 stocks, most of them small caps, slumped the
maximum allowed 10 percent daily limit on Tuesday.
Chinese regulators have made a flurry of announcements in
recent weeks aimed at containing risks in the financial system,
though most have been short on detail.
Stronger-than-expected first-quarter GDP and March economic
data on Monday failed to impress investors, who fear momentum
will begin to fade in coming months.
"Quite a few people believe the recent recovery in cyclical
sectors marks the start of a new round of economic cycle, but it
might be just a short-lived rebound in China's long period of
downcycle," wrote Li Xunlei, economist at Qiu Securities Asset
Management Co.
Upbeat economic data is merely the delayed response to
long-expected government stimulus, Li said, comparing the
phenomenon to the time lag between lightning and thunder.
Sectors that are more vulnerable to cyclical downturns, such
as transports, materials and
financials remained sluggish on Tuesday, although
defensive sectors, such as consumer and healthcare
were strong, gaining over 1 percent.
Property developers followed the market lower,
even as data showed a pick-up in home prices in March which
could prompt further cooling measures.
(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim
Coghill)