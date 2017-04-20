SHANGHAI, April 20 China stocks snapped a
four-day losing streak on Thursday, with investors continuing to
seek cover in defensives such as the consumer and healthcare
sectors, while fleeing small caps and stocks related to the new
Xiongan economic zone.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.5 percent to
3,461.55 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index
edged up 0.1 percent to 3,172.10.
Zhangtai Securities warned in its latest strategy report
that stocks will remain volatile amid an increasingly tighter
regulatory and monetary policy environment.
Chinese shares have also been pressured by worries that
economic and corporate profit growth will soon start to fade
after a strong start to the year. But investors drew some solace
from Beijing's pledge late on Wednesday to step up policy
support if there is a jump in the jobless rate.
Underscoring reduced risk appetite, investors rushed into
sectors that promise stable returns and generous dividend
payouts, pushing both consumer and healthcare
indexes up over 2 percent, while an index tracking
liquor makers jumped 3.3 percent.
However, stocks expected to benefit from the newly-launched
Xiongan zone near Beijing lost steam, with building materials
maker BBMG and Baoding Tianwei Baobian Electric
tumbling by their 10 percent daily limit.
Xiongan has been widely seen as a high-profile property and
infrastructure investment theme, but rocketing share price rises
for firms which could benefit from the plan have prompted
warnings from regulators about excessive speculation.
Small caps in general were weak for similar reasons, with
some tumbling more than 30 percent in the past four sessions.
Elsewhere, an index tracking the country's major lenders
slid to a seven-month low amid worries over
increasing regulation, and after Moody's said results of Chinese
banks for 2016 showed continued pressure on profitability.
