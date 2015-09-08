* Efforts to stabilise markets have stemmed index falls
* Trading volumes have also dropped sharply
* Retail, institutional investors increasingly sidelined
* Market in "vegetative state" - fund manager
* Lack of viable stock market complicates economic
transformation
By Pete Sweeney and Saikat Chatterjee
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Sept 9 Tough medicine for
China's ailing stock markets has brought stability to prices, at
least for now, but it has come at a cost; equities and futures
are trading so thinly that they are in danger of flat lining.
Intraday volumes on key onshore equity markets fell and
stock futures turnover all but evaporated this week, after
exchanges proposed a "circuit breaker" to limit index swings and
China altered dividend taxes to favour long term
investors.
The moves were welcomed by some, but the sharp drop in
volumes also underlined how many investors have lost confidence
in Beijing's ability to manage the turmoil that saw stocks slide
over 40 percent since June.
Under the country's old economic model, that may not have
mattered so much: bank lending for infrastructure projects and
manufacturing was what kept the economic engine running.
Now China wants to modernise its economy, favouring nimbler,
high-tech companies that need equally nimble, modern financial
markets to finance them. Comatose stock and futures markets
would represent a major blow to its ambitions.
Wang Feng, a fund manager and CEO of Alpha Squared Capital,
is considering joining the mass exodus from Chinese equities.
He told Reuters he was looking into investing in commodities
futures as an alternative to stock index futures. Some of his
peers in the high-frequency trading community were cancelling
plans to come to China altogether.
Wang blamed a series of attempts in recent weeks by
regulators to curb excessive speculation for taking the life out
of the market.
"The joke now is that the market is a vegetative patient."
Others are shifting their strategies to offshore futures
contracts tracking China-based ETFs, like the iShares A50
, Wang added.
Qiu Zhi, a strategist at Huatai Securities Co, said he was
seeing rising inquiries from Chinese investors to open accounts
to trade index futures in Hong Kong.
"The rules of the game are more consistent in Hong Kong."
REWRITING THE RULES
China has busily rewritten the rules in recent weeks, and
there has been no let up in policy changes and intervention
aimed at shoring up markets and staving off full-blown panic.
Adding to authorities' crackdown on derivatives trade,
focused mainly on sellers, the exchanges proposed this week to
add a "circuit breaker" to the benchmark CSI300 index that would
suspend trade if it moved up or down over 5 percent in a day.
While it appears to have convinced some investors to stop
selling shares, it may also have convinced people not to buy.
Volumes on the Shanghai Composite Index are down
more than 40 percent following Monday's announcement of the
circuit breaker plan, and on Tuesday they were at their lowest
since February, a month in which trade typically dives due to
the Lunar New Year holiday week.
Traders suspect much of the remaining business comes from
the government's so-called "national team" of investors who
sweep in to push indexes up near the end of a day, resulting in
sudden rises by the close that are hard to explain otherwise.
Once-active index futures markets have seen volumes
vaporize; trade in the benchmark CSI300 index future contract
collapsed this week, with transactions falling from around
600,000 on Friday to less than 23,000 on Tuesday.
That compares with a peak of 2.43 million in late August and
comes after China raised margin requirements on some stock index
futures trading.
The risk for China is a stable but illiquid stock market,
meaning securities regulators will struggle to re-open the
suspended IPO market.
As long as share issues remain suspended, the stock market
will not serve as a viable fundraising alternative to bank loans
for the rapidly expanding companies that Beijing wants to lead
its economy in the long term.
LOOKING FOR THE EXIT
Retail investors who dominate Chinese stock markets have
consistently said they want to exit as soon as they can do so at
minimal loss.
The sliding volumes highlight their retreat, in a blow to
Beijing's vision of a society that can invest safely and profit
from the country's expanding and increasingly dynamic economy.
Institutional investors say they have been put off by
heavy-handed pressure from Beijing to buy and hold shares, and
in an environment in which fund managers are being questioned by
authorities about their strategies, it is increasingly seen as
safer not to trade at all.
"We are staying out of shares at the moment," said a hedge
fund manager focused on China consumer plays based in Hong Kong.
Declining investor interest in stocks was predicted by many
analysts and economists, who warned that attempts to lure buyers
into the market by suppressing sellers would backfire.
"Time and again, we have seen countries trying to introduce
measures to support their stock markets, but the only thing that
has worked in the long term is to let markets clear themselves,"
said Dominic Rossi, global chief investment officer of equities
at Fidelity Worldwide Management, which manages $290 billion in
assets globally.
"China should do the same."
(Additional reporting by Michelle Chen and Engen Tham; Editing
by Mike Collett-White)