By Michelle Price
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG May 18 Foreign investors have
welcomed assurances by China's securities watchdog that their
shareholding rights are recognised in the country, in a
development that should boost trading on a landmark Hong
Kong-Shanghai trading link.
The so-called Stock Connect project went live in November,
allowing foreign investors to buy and sell Shanghai shares via
the Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEx) for the first time.
Many European funds have been unable to participate in the
scheme, however, due to concerns among their home regulators in
Luxembourg and Dublin that foreign investors' rights may not be
enforceable under Chinese law.
On Friday, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC)
issued a long-awaited statement, in the form of frequently asked
questions, clarifying foreign investor rights under Stock
Connect.
"The 'frequently asked questions' should provide additional
comfort to foreign investors because they are coming from the
CSRC, the key Chinese regulator for the Stock Connect scheme,"
said Eugenie Shen, head of the asset management group at the
Asia Securities Industry & Financial Markets Association, an
investor trade group based in Hong Kong.
One lawyer who has been working closely on issue said he
believed the statement addressed investor concerns, adding there
should be "no more lingering doubts after this clarification".
Under Stock Connect, foreign investors' Shanghai shares are
held by the HKEx's clearing house on their behalf, in a legal
structure known as beneficial ownership.
The HKEx in turn holds the shares onshore in China at the
Shanghai Stock Exchange's clearing house, ChinaClear.
Custodians and European regulators in Luxembourg and Dublin
have harboured concerns that investors may not be able to prove
and enforce their ownership of the shares under this legal
structure should anything go wrong.
However, the CSRC's statement has helped to reassure
overseas shareholders that their interest in the shares is
recognised, and that they can take direct legal action in
China's courts if necessary.
The CSRC also said that ownership certificates issued by the
HKEx's clearing house declaring that a shareholder is the
underlying beneficial owner of the Shanghai shares would be
respected by the CSRC.
Brian Ingram, chief investment officer of Ping an Russell
Investment Management, said the clarification was a "positive
development for Stock Connect" but sounded a note of caution.
"The right of a foreign investor to take legal action
against mainland companies is yet to be tested. The momentum of
change is positive, however."
(Additional reporting by Pete Sweeney in Hong Kong)