(Corrects headline to clarify no direct contact with top
executives)
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, July 31 China's securities
regulator said on Friday it had not directly contacted top
executives of mainland-based financial institutions in Hong
Kong, although it was normal to reach out to "relevant parties"
during an investigation.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) appeared
to be referring to a Reuters report earlier on Friday.
That report quoted sources at brokerages in Hong Kong and
Singapore who said they had received calls requesting stock
trading records related to investors taking short positions via
stock index futures, and by shorting offshore exchange traded
funds tracking Chinese stocks.
The spokesman denied meetings with brokerages in Hong Kong
and Shenzhen. It is unclear what that denial was referring to.
