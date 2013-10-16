SHANGHAI Oct 16 China should implement more
policies to protect retail stock investors to ensure the healthy
development of the country's capital market, the head of the
securities regulator said on Wednesday.
Retail investors with less than 500,000 yuan ($81,900) of
investment account for about 60 percent of the total market
transaction value, but they suffer from inadequate information
disclosure by listed companies as well as illegal behaviour by
some of them, Xiao Gang, the chairman of the China Securities
Regulatory Commission (CSRC), wrote in the official People's
Daily.
"Protecting the interest of small investors has been a key
hurdle of the development of the capital markets," he said.
The government needs to protect investor rights to access
information, improve the decision-making mechanism and
shareholders' voting at listed companies, open various channels
to solve disputes and improve the compensation mechanism for
small investors, Xiao added.
The CSRC has been stepping up efforts to restore investor
confidence in the market. It has been clamping down on insider
trading and has frozen initial public offerings for over a year
to ensure the quality of companies listing on the Shanghai and
Shenzhen stock exchanges.
Xiao also said the government should work to quickly launch
a planned pilot project allowing companies to issue preferred
shares. Preferred stock is a class of equity that has preference
over common stock when it comes to dividend payments and asset
liquidation, but ordinarily does not trade, carries no voting
rights and does not dilute net profits attributable to other
shareholders.
($1 = 6.1026 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Chris Gallagher)