SHANGHAI, July 31 China's securities regulator
on Friday said it is investigating the impact of automated
trading on the market, as Beijing intensifies pressure on its
financial industry in the wake of a share-price plunge.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), in an
announcement on its official microblog, also said it had
restricted 24 stock trading accounts for suspected
irregularities, including abnormal bids for shares and bid
cancellations that might have impacted wider market performance.
The Chinese government has massively intervened on multiple
fronts to rescue its stock market after it slumped over 30
percent in less than four weeks following June 12. But it has
struggled to produce a sustainable turnaround.
It appears Beijing is trying to reinforce the "national
team" of brokerages and banks that have pledged to buy and hold
shares until markets recover. The effort could be sabotaged if
sophisticated investors use fancy trading techniques to profit
from volatility or manipulate prices.
In addition to moving more state and private money into the
stock market to stem a panic, Beijing has also campaigned
against "malicious short selling", which some have blamed for
the precipitous slide.
Heavy regulator pressure has been applied to trading in
derivatives, especially index futures, and now regulators
appears to be concerned about the impact of automated trading
strategies.
Wang Feng, CEO of Alpha Squared Capital, a Chinese hedge
fund that uses such strategies, said his business is unlikely to
be affected.
"The CSRC is only targeting those who use program trading to
frequently submit and then cancel bids, thus disturbing the
market and manipulating prices," he said.
SEEKING A SCAPEGOAT?
"Such a practice is closely watched by regulators in the
U.S. as well."
However, many Chinese professional investors have accused
Beijing of making derivatives and other trading strategies a
scapegoat, which they fear is hobbling efforts to upgrade
China's financial industry.
As Chinese stock markets are still up about 50 percent in
the past 12 months, many investors say Beijing is overreacting,
although others contend the rally's highly leveraged nature
implies a wider economic risk if indexes collapse.
Many funds management companies have invested heavily in
staff and technology to profit from China's recently developed
derivatives markets and from using high frequency or algorithmic
trade to make money from small movements in stock prices, as in
the U.S.
"How do you define what is malicious?" said one hedge fund
manager. "The changing rules have a big impact on hedge funds'
businesses, preventing them from executing their strategies
properly."
