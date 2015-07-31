* Says did not directly contact top executives at HK
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, July 31 China's securities
regulator said on Friday it had not directly contacted top
executives of mainland-based financial institutions in Hong
Kong, although it was normal to reach out to "relevant parties"
during an investigation.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) appeared
to be referring to a Reuters report earlier on Friday.
That report quoted sources at brokerages in Hong Kong and
Singapore who said they had received calls requesting stock
trading records related to investors taking short positions via
stock index futures, and by shorting offshore exchange traded
funds tracking Chinese stocks.
The spokesman denied unnamed media reports that CSRC had
held meetings with brokerages in Hong Kong and Shenzhen.
In an online question and answer session posted on its
website after the news conference, the CSRC also denied unnamed
media reports that Chinese brokerage heads in Hong Kong had been
called for meetings with regulators in Beijing and Guangzhou.
