* Chinese firms looking to leave New York in favour of
domestic exchanges
* Attracted by high valuations, investors that understand
their models
* Chinese underwriters raising funds to help
* Legal loophole allowing foreign shareholding in Chinese
tech firms seen closing
* Focus Media reverse merger seen as model for future
migrations
By Pete Sweeney and David Lin
SHANGHAI, June 5 Chinese tech firms have fallen
out of love with America, and it shows - a growing number of
them are looking to drop their listings in New York and head
back home.
Many Chinese tech executives are betting on higher share
valuations in China where stock markets have recently caught
fire. They also hope to evade any legal mess when Beijing
formally outlaws foreign shareholder control of firms in
protected tech sectors.
An exodus of Chinese tech firms would spell the end of a
profitable line of business for Wall Street underwriters. Last
year, the $25 billion IPO of e-commerce giant Alibaba -
the world's largest initial public offering ever - generated
more than $300 million in fees.
The numbers are hard to resist. China's tech-driven ChiNext
composite index has gained nearly 180 percent this
year, eclipsing the 30 percent rise in the Nasdaq OMX China
Technology Index that tracks offshore listed mainland firms
.
Firms listed on the Nasdaq index get an average share price
equal to 11 times their earnings. On ChiNext, they get 133
times. There's a debate over which ratio is more accurate, but
Chinese executives blame U.S. ignorance of China.
"American investors don't understand the business model of
Chinese gaming companies," said a senior executive of one such
firm planning to eject from New York and move back to a Chinese
listing, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Earlier this year, New York-listed Chinese gaming firms
Shanda and Perfect World said they would go private,
while online dating service Jianyuan.com and medical
R&D services provider Wuxi Pharmatech said they are
thinking about it.
Analysts expect dozens of lesser-known companies to follow
if they can, and they see the pipeline of Chinese companies
trying to list in New York drying up.
"The possibility of stirring interest among U.S. investors
is slim," said Shu Yi, CEO of Beijing-based advertising
technology company Limei Technology, which recently gave up on
plans to list in New York and now is hoping to IPO in Shanghai
or Shenzhen.
On Thursday, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang encouraged more of
such companies to return, particularly those with "special
ownership structures," referring to the contractual loopholes
employed by many Chinese firms to evade restrictions on foreign
ownership.
China is lining up the finances to assist the repatriation.
Investment bank China Renaissance has teamed up with Citic
Securities to raise funds to help delist
and underwrite new listings in China, while Shengjing Management
Consulting has launched a fund-of-funds that intends to
repatriate about 100 Chinese firms.
THING OF THE PAST
That Chinese internet companies would list in the United
States might seem strange, analysts say, but it once made sense.
For one thing, Chinese investors' enthusiasm for startup
listings is relatively recent, whereas U.S. investors have been
rewarding internet startups with high share prices for decades.
But more important was the fact that Chinese regulators
wouldn't let such firms list in the first place. The China
Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has required any company
to be profitable for several years before listing - a rule which
ruled out most Chinese internet companies.
But Beijing aims to make Shanghai a global financial centre
on par with London, Hong Kong and New York by 2020, and it can't
do that without making room for its most innovative companies.
"The obstacle to coming back has been removed," said China
Renaissance in an email to Reuters. "The issue is not whatever
valuation you can get in China. Hot market themes are fleeting."
Profitability requirements are being eased, and there's also
a shortcut: a merger with a Chinese company with a listed shell.
Chinese display advertising giant Focus Media, which bailed
out of New York in 2013, said this week it will relist in China
via a $7 billion reverse merger with rubber manufacturer Jiangsu
Hongda in what analysts say is a model for returnees
to follow.
BAD CONTRACT
Even if the stock market rally cools, the delisting trend is
expected to continue as Beijing closes a key legal loophole.
Chinese law bans foreign investment in domestic internet
firms. Investors get around the restrictions by buying into
variable interest entities (VIEs) set up by the internet
companies, including Alibaba. U.S. courts recognise that as
equivalent to ownership of the companies.
But now Chinese regulators are revising the foreign
investment law. A draft version of the document published by
China's cabinet explicitly forbids "effective control" by
foreigners of a Chinese company in a prohibited sector.
Paul Gillis, professor of accounting at Peking University,
said there will likely be an exception for VIEs such as Alibaba,
which are wholly controlled by Chinese management, but that
offers scant protection to foreign investors.
"Are you confortable buying a stock where you really have no
say?"
($1 = 6.1978 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional reporting by Samuel Shen in SHANGHAI; Editing by
Nachum Kaplan and Ryan Woo)