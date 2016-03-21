SHANGHAI, March 21 The Shanghai Stock Exchange
said on Monday it had delisted its first company for violating
disclosure rules.
In a statement on its website, the exchange said Zhuhai
Boyuan Investment had broken the rules on important
information disclosure.
The company did not answer calls seeking comment.
"This is very positive because it shows the government is
actively guiding the market towards rational investment by
eliminating bad and misbehaving companies," said Yang Hai, an
analyst at Kaiyuan Securities Co.
"In the past, it was very difficult for a company to be
delisted, which encouraged a culture of speculation and resulted
in misallocation of capital."
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Mark
Potter)