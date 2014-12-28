* Most Stock Connect activity happening off-exchange
* Funds buying "synthetic" equity products for China
exposure
* Beijing had hoped link would kill off-exchange market
By Michelle Price
HONG KONG, Dec 29 Hong Kong's off-exchange
derivatives market is thriving as foreign funds prevented from
using a landmark Hong Kong-Shanghai trading link by technical
and regulatory hurdles look for a back door to gain exposure to
China's record-breaking stocks rally.
The development is a blow for Beijing, which has long-feared
an influx of anonymous, footloose foreign money could increase
volatility in China's already wild stock markets, and comes as
regulators globally look to clamp down on opaque off-exchange
trading.
Some of the biggest global banks were already able to offer
so-called "synthetic" equity products that provide clients with
exposure to mainland China stocks, known as "A-shares", using
shares purchased through restricted investment quotas.
Because such over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives are traded
off-exchange, the identity of the underlying investor, and the
size of the market, is often unclear to regulators.
By allowing foreign investors to trade Shanghai shares
directly via the more transparent Hong Kong exchange, Beijing
had hoped Stock Connect, launched on Nov. 17, would kill off
this multi-billion dollar grey market.
But for many U.S. and European funds grappling with the
scheme's operational and legal quirks, including unusual
settlement rules and confusion over share ownership rights, OTC
products remain the only way to gain exposure to China stocks.
And because any Hong Kong broker can now snap-up Shanghai
shares, business in these products is booming.
Several brokers and fund managers told Reuters that the vast
majority of trading on Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect is
happening away from Beijing's gaze in Hong Kong's OTC market.
"Synthetic equity products are the main vehicle for
accessing the A-share market at the moment," said Stephane
Loiseau, head of cash equities for Asia-Pacific at Societe
Generale in Hong Kong.
"Because of the regulatory and technical challenges, it's
the only way to trade for most investors. It doesn't look like
this is going to change unless access to Stock Connect is made
easier for institutional investors."
NO LEGWORK
In the meantime, these funds are buying so-called p-notes -
relatively simple products that entitle the investor to the
performance of a Chinese stock, or basket of stocks, that the
brokerage actually purchases and holds on its own books. P-notes
command higher fees than standard trading services, sometimes
costing up to twice as much as an on-exchange trade, said one
asset manager.
Less regulated funds, meanwhile, have been buying more
complex, higher-value equity swap products which are often very
profitable for the bank that typically finances the trade.
An equity swap involves counterparties agreeing to exchange
two future cashflows, known as "legs" - one leg might be pegged
to a market interest rate, for example, and the other tied to a
stock or index performance.
"We have all types of clients trading synthetics, including
long-only institutional funds," said Sebastien Mailleux, head of
forward trading, Asia, at BNP Paribas Securities in Hong Kong.
BNP's synthetic trading activity on A-shares has been fairly
evenly split between p-notes and equity swaps, he added.
Hong Kong, which serves as a regional hub for many banks, is
home to Asia-Pacific's most active OTC equity derivatives
market, accounting for around 34 percent of regional turnover
with a notional value of roughly $1 trillion, according to
end-2012 data published last year by consultancy Celent.
Information on China A-share equity derivatives was not
available.
Data on p-note activity in Hong Kong is not available, so it
is difficult to assess the size of the market, but by comparison
the value of outstanding p-note investments in India - where
such products are also actively traded by foreign investors -
stood at around $40 billion in October.
China stocks have soared more than 25 percent over the past
five weeks, driven by a surprise cut in interest rates on Nov.
21, but trading has been volatile, with the Shanghai Composite
Index posting its biggest one-day fall in 5 years on
Dec. 9.
Concerns that the OTC grey market might exacerbate such
volatility are not Beijing's only worry.
Synthetic equity products do not typically confer ownership
or voting rights to the end investor, a critical means of
boosting corporate governance among China companies, said Sally
Wong, chief executive of the Hong Kong Investment Funds
Association.
She added: "For the mainland regulators, a key objective of
Stock Connect is to diversify the investor base with the
ultimate objective of boosting corporate governance."
(Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Alex
Richardson)