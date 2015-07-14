* Suspension of China stocks causes valuation problems
-dealers
* Standard derivatives terms may not apply to China
circumstances
* More than half of China stocks suspended during stock
plunge
* Could be wrangling over derivatives valuations -ISDA
By Michelle Price
HONG KONG, July 14 The suspension of hundreds of
mainland China stocks during a market plunge from mid-June could
lead to disputes between banks and their clients over the
valuation of billions of dollars of equity derivatives.
Banks dealing in derivatives are concerned that valuation
terms covering market disruptions in other Asian markets, such
as trading halts when stocks move up or down by the exchange's
daily range limits, might not apply to the wave of stock
suspensions in China.
As China's stocks tumbled by 30 percent in less than a
month, around 1,500 listed companies, more than half the market,
suspended their own stocks in a bid to sit out the rout.
"It's not yet clear if the existing disruption event
language for other Asian jurisdictions can be applied to China
or how the existing disruption definitions for limit-up,
limit-down would apply to suspended stocks," said Keith Noyes,
regional director, Asia Pacific, at the International Swaps and
Derivatives Association (ISDA), which represents the world's
largest derivatives dealers.
Noyes and an in-house lawyer at a major Asian dealer said
banks were reviewing the issue.
"There could be wrangling over issues such as whether the
Shanghai composite index closing price, which would generally be
the easiest to use to value contracts, is a good price or a
disrupted price, given that so many stocks are now suspended,"
said Noyes.
Dealers have written at least $150 billion of outstanding
over-the-counter (OTC) equity derivatives on mainland-listed
shares, according to estimates by Shanghai-based investment
consultancy Z-Ben Advisors.
When drawing-up such instruments, most dealers draw on ISDA
standard definitions as a basis for valuing equity derivative
positions when the underlying stock market is disrupted.
The language was drawn up in 2008 following disruptions in
the South Korean and Taiwan markets, when China's markets were
all but closed to outside investors, and applies to a number of
Asian markets, including Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, and
Hong Kong, but not mainland China.
Noyes said the dealer community may need to reach an
agreement on whether it could be extended to China to help more
easily resolve disputes.
Z-Ben says equity derivatives based on mainland shares have
boomed for the past 18 months, as demand for access to China
stocks rose during a year-long bull run that lasted until the
abrupt reversal in June.
"Right now, dealers are going through their books trying to
work out what their positions are worth," said Adam Sussman,
head of execution and quantitative services at international
brokerage Liquidnet. "In the end, someone is going to have to
call the value of those deals, and someone else will lose out."
(Editing by Will Waterman)