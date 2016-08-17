* Previous day performance:

* SSEC -0.5 pct, CSI300 -0.4 pct, HSI +0.1 pct

* CNY official close 6.6267 per dollar, 1.6 pct softer vs US$ last 90 days

* FTSE China A50 -1.4 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.9 pct

SHANGHAI, Aug 17 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets on Wednesday.

Policy, government, sector news:

* China approved the launch of a long-awaited scheme to allow stock trading between Hong Kong and Shenzhen, the world's second-busiest, and tech-heavy, exchange

* China banks' net forex sales hit 4-month high in July

* China Jan-July non-financial ODI +60.8 pct y/y -state media

* Monetary policies and financial policies should be jointly adopted, tax should be cut, deficit ratio hiked -c.bank official

* Shanghai steel jumps to highest since April, lifts iron ore

Company moves:

Earnings/Performance

* Gansu Jiu Steel returns to net profit in H1

* Henan Shuanghui Investment's H1 net profit up 8.5 pct

* China Fortune Land Development's H1 net profit up 30.5 pct, units plan to acquire stakes in property firms

* Shanghai Airport cargo throughput up 4.0 percent y/y, passenger throughput up 11.4 pct y/y in July

* China Eastern Airlines' passenger throughput up 5.5 pct y/y in July, cargo throughput up 1.5 percent y/y

Equity changes/IPOs

* Zijin Mining Group Co updates on approval for non-public issuance of A shares

* Shandong Head's Shenzhen IPO 3,450.8 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Hongsheng Heat Exchanger's IPO 6,930 times oversubscribed in online tranche

M&A

* China Vanke to continue to negotiate with shareholders on assets acquisition, updates on unusual movements in the trading of its A shares

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* CITIC Guoan Information Industry completes establishment of joint fund

* Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology forms cooperation with Export-Import Bank of China

* DHC Software's unit plans software JV with registered capital of 100 mln yuan

(Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Joseph Radford)