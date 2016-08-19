* PREVIOUS DAY MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 11 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 21.9 pct

* SSEC -0.2 pct, CSI300 -0.3 pct, HSI +1.0 pct

* CNY official close 6.6335 per dollar, 1.4 pct softer vs US$ last 90 days

* FTSE China A50 -0.5 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.1 pct

Aug 19 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets on Friday. Policy, government, sector news:

* China issues Opinion on Implementing Employee Stock Ownership Pilot Projects in State-Controlled Mixed-ownership Enterprises

* China smelters face lowest fees in 4 yrs as zinc market tightens

* China raises retail gasoline, diesel prices -state planner

Company moves:

Earnings/Performance

* Gree Electric Appliances' H1 net profit up 11.9 pct

* China Merchants Bank released interim results

* China Northern Rare Earth's H1 profit down 88 pct; other moves

* Tonghua Dongbao Pharma's H1 net profit up 20.1 pct

* Zhejiang Dahua Technology's H1 net profit up 53.0 pct

* Skyworth's H1 net profit up 64.3 pct

* Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology's H1 net profit up 60.7 pct

* Suzhou Victory Precision's H1 net profit up 327.7 pct

* Perfect World's H1 net profit up 12.7 pct y/y

* Huadong Medicine's H1 net profit up 23.5 pct y/y

* China Jushi's H1 net profit up 58.3 pct

Equity changes/IPOs

* China Everbright Bank to issue preference shares to raise up to 10 bln yuan ($150.84 mln)

M&A

* Gree Electric Appliances plans to acquire Yinlong New Energy for 13 bln yuan via share issue

* Zhejiang Transfar's unit to acquire Netherlands' TPC Holding for up to 110 mln euros ($124.48 mln)

* Beijing Orient Landscape and Ecology to acquire two firms via share issue, cash

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Xiamen C&D unit's consortium wins Shanghai residential site for 6.8 bln yuan

* Chongqing New Century Cruise says controlling shareholder proposed to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 20 new shares for every 10 shares, as the dividend payment plan for 2016 H1

* New Hope Liuhe to invest 2.7 bln yuan in hogs breeding projects in China and Vietnam

* ZTE Corp unit granted approval for quotation of shares on National Equities Exchange & Quotations

* China's Greenland, Ping An , Agile to invest $1 bln in U.S. biotech site

* Ping An eyes overseas splurge, UK still in its sights, expects its internet finance business to continue to contribute value and profit in the next two years

* Guangzhou Auto responds to regulator's letter of inquiry, saying asset managers do not act in concert. Previous report ($1 = 6.6297 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)