* PREVIOUS DAY MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 5 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 13.8 pct

* SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 +0.0 pct, HSI -0.4 pct

* CNY official close 6.6546 per dollar, 1.6 pct softer vs US$ last 90 days

* FTSE China A50 +0.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.5 pct

Aug 22 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets on Monday. Policy, government, sector news:

* China stocks regulator approves 13 IPOs

* Hebei province mulling plan for Baoding and Langfang to completely close their steel capacity Company moves:

Earnings/Performance

* China Vanke Co says H1 net profit up 10 pct, revenue climbs 48 pct; says confidence hit by takeover battle

* Huatai Securities's H1 net profit down 57.4 pct

* Soochow Securities' H1 net profit down 66.4 pct

* Founder Securities's preliminary H1 net profit down 26.45 pct

* Gemdale's H1 net profit up 49.4 pct

* Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Town's H1 net profit up 11.7 pct

* Thaihot Group's H1 net profit up 36.9 pct

* China Calxon Group's H1 net loss widens to 952.5 mln yuan ($143.20 mln)

* Wintime Energy's H1 net profit down 45.9 pct y/y

* Beijing Gehua CATV Network's H1 net profit up 35.5 pct

* Shenzhen Airport's H1 net profit up 22.1 pct

* Guanghui Energy's H1 net profit down 83.3 pct y/y

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* CSRC initiated an investigation into the abnormal trading in the shares of Guangzhou Auto

* China Grand Automotive Services to buy Shenzhen car dealer for 1 bln yuan

* Zhejiang Transfar unit to buy 80 pct stake in Shenyang logistics firm for 58.4 mln yuan, to set up information tech JV

* Guiguan Electric Power to sell a 66 pct stake in hydroelectric firm

* Tus-Sound Environmental signs garbage incineration project worth about 500 million yuan

* Pangang Group Vanadium Titanium halts private placement, plans to sell stakes in five units and a project for an estimated 8.9 bln yuan ($1 = 6.6515 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)