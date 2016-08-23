US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles as investors flee latest Trump crisis
* Indexes down: Dow 1.66 pct, S&P 1.69 pct, Nasdaq 2.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* PREVIOUS DAY MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1.3 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 10.5 pct
* SSEC -0.8 pct, CSI300 -0.8 pct, HSI +0.3 pct
* CNY official close 6.6525 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.5 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.6 pct
Aug 23 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China to lower firms' financing costs, cut tax burden
* Government on hook for China banks' shrinking capital
* China announces three-year plan to revive flagging northeast Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
* China train maker CRRC's H1 net profit up 2.04 pct
* Guotai Junan Securities' H1 net profit down 47.9 percent, to sell stake in GTJA Allianz Funds
* Shanxi Securities' H1 net profit down 84.9 pct y/y
* Guoyuan Securities' H1 net profit down 72.9 pct y/y
* Industrial Securities' H1 net profit down 62.4 pct y/y
* Tianqi Lithium Industries' H1 net profit jumps 1,722.5 pct y/y
* China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone's H1 net profit up 113.3 pct y/y
* Zhengzhou Yutong Bus' H1 net profit up 30.6 pct
* Offshore Oil Engineering's H1 net profit down 44.1 pct
* Guoxuan High-Tech's H1 profit up 141.3 percent, plans other moves
* Shenzhen O-film Tech's H1 net profit up 30.2 pct
* Hithink Royalflush Information Network's H1 net profit up 62.15 pct
* Shenzhen Salubris Pharma's H1 net profit up 12.2 pct
* Anhui Conch Cement's H1 net profit down 28.7 pct
M&A
* China National Building Materials Group, China National Materials approved to conduct restructuring
* Nexus Capital Management boosts stake in China Vanke's H-shares - HKEx disclosure
* China Vanke says Evergrande has not responded to its queries on stake buy
* Shanghai Electric bids for stake in Pakistan's K-Electric
* Yangtze Power's unit, shareholder's European unit to buy BCP Meerwind Luxembourg
* China Midea says its acquisition proposal gets German authorities' approval, deal pending approvals from EU, U.S., Russia, Brazil, Mexico
* Zhejiang Transfar says signs agreement to buy Netherlands' TPC Holding B.V. for 99.8 million euros ($112.54 million)
* Guangxi Wuzhou Zhongheng to buy shares in Sealand Securities for up to 500 mln yuan
* China Shipping Development signs agreement to acquire stakes in oil & shipping firm
* Chinese investors buy ad tech startup Media.net for $900 mln
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Leshi Internet Information and Technology Corp Beijing's unit plans 10 bln yuan buyout fund with partner
* Shanghai Aerospace Automobile Electromechanical to sell its entire 10.3 million shares in Guotai Junan in next six months (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Indexes down: Dow 1.66 pct, S&P 1.69 pct, Nasdaq 2.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)