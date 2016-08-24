US STOCKS-Wall St set to open slightly higher as oil prices jump
* Futures: Dow up 43 pts, S&P up 3 pts, Nasdaq off 2.75 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
(Repeats to fix formatting)
* PREVIOUS DAY MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 3.6 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 10.8 pct
* SSEC +0.2 pct, CSI300 +0.2 pct, HSI +0.0 pct
* CNY official close 6.6407 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.3 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.3 pct
Aug 24 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China to relax restrictions on foreign investment in education, finance - commerce ministry
* China's Henan province cuts loans to sectors hit by overcapacity by almost $1 bln
* China says it will punish managers of state firms for losing public assets
* Big China cities could see renewed home price spikes as housing glut eases - Xinhua
Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
* Wuliangye Yibin's H1 net profit up 17.9 pct
* China State Construction Engineering's H1 profit up 17.2 pct y/y
* Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical's H1 net profit up 15.1 pct y/y
* Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical's H1 net profit up 78.9 pct
* Sanan Optoelectronics's H1 net profit up 6.9 pct
* Household appliances maker TCL's H1 net profit down 62.6 pct
* Shandong Linglong Tyre's H1 net profit up 1,379.0 pct
* Jiangxi copper's H1 net profit down 47.2 pct y/y
* Kangde Xin Composite Material's H1 profit up 36.3 pct y/y
* Chinese Universe Publishing and Media's H1 profit up 21.5 pct y/y
* Songcheng Performance's H1 net profit up 56 pct
* China Communications Construction's H1 contracts up 7.6 pct
Earnings to watch after market close
* CITIC Securities to report H1 results
Equity changes/IPOs
* Anbang Group plans Hong Kong IPO of life insurance unit
* Spring Airlines to raise up to 4 bln yuan in private placement, share trade to resume on Aug 24
* Wanda Commercial to re-list via Shanghai IPO or backdoor listing - chairman
M&A
* Dalian Wanda Group Co expects to seal $2 bln film-related deals in the U.S. this year - chairman
* China's Silk Road powers bids for $1.5 bln Pakistan utility stake
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Shanghai Electric Power's share trade to halt from Aug 24 pending announcement
* Leo Group, partners plan 8 bln yuan industry buyout fund
* Jiuzhitang plans insurance JV with partners (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Futures: Dow up 43 pts, S&P up 3 pts, Nasdaq off 2.75 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
May 15 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE641O14447 PIRAMAL FIN 89D 16-May-17 99.9808 7.0093 3 240 99.9808