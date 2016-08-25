* PREVIOUS DAY MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 3.4 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 7.9 pct
* SSEC -0.1 pct, CSI300 -0.4 pct, HSI -0.8 pct
* CNY official close 6.6610 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.5 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -2.2 pct
Aug 25 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well
as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* China plans fiscal reforms; aims to reduce central, local govt overlap
* China publishes new rules tightening regulation of peer-to-peer lending
* China's more than 1,700 problematic P2P firms "have to exit" - regulator
* China's July first house mortgage rate fell to a fresh new low of 4.44 pct - Rong360
Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
* Petrochina profits sink as weak prices, oversupply bite
* China National Nuclear Power's H1 net profit up 0.99 pct y/y, plans investment
firm, JV
* SAIC Motor's H1 net profit up 6.3 pct
* Huayu Automotive Systems' H1 net profit up 6.0 pct
* CITIC Securities' H1 net profit down 58 pct y/y
* Pacific Securities' H1 net profit down 84.05 pct
* China Coal Energy's H1 returns to profit
* Guangshen Railway Co releases HY results
* Junzheng Energy & Chemical's H1 net profit up 59.7 pct y/y
* Huayi Brothers Media's H1 net profit down 39.9 pct
* Sichuan Chuantou Energy's H1 net profit down 9.1 pct y/y
Equity changes/IPOs
* Jiangyin Rural Commercial Bank's IPO 1,048 times oversubscribed in online
tranche
* Zhengping Road's IPO 4,081 times oversubscribed in online tranche
M&A
* Beijing Xinwei Technology's H1 profit up 311.9 pct y/y, plans to take Israel's
Spacecom private
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* China's postal bank IPO-PSBC.HK to get $6 bln in investor commitments for HK IPO -
sources
* Everbright Securities , China Railway Group in 50
bln yuan investments deal in Shaoxing city
* China Railway Construction's units win 9.7 bln yuan contracts
* Ping An Insurance Group's unit, specialized in consumer finance,
plans to raise its loan balance to over 1 trillion yuan in 2020 from only 120 bln yuan now
* Guangzhou Auto starts building 240-mln-USD Xinjiang plant - Xinhua
(Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)