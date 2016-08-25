* PREVIOUS DAY MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 3.4 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 7.9 pct

* SSEC -0.1 pct, CSI300 -0.4 pct, HSI -0.8 pct

* CNY official close 6.6610 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.5 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -2.2 pct

Aug 25 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

* China plans fiscal reforms; aims to reduce central, local govt overlap

* China publishes new rules tightening regulation of peer-to-peer lending

* China's more than 1,700 problematic P2P firms "have to exit" - regulator

* China's July first house mortgage rate fell to a fresh new low of 4.44 pct - Rong360

Company moves:

Earnings/Performance

* Petrochina profits sink as weak prices, oversupply bite

* China National Nuclear Power's H1 net profit up 0.99 pct y/y, plans investment firm, JV

* SAIC Motor's H1 net profit up 6.3 pct

* Huayu Automotive Systems' H1 net profit up 6.0 pct

* CITIC Securities' H1 net profit down 58 pct y/y

* Pacific Securities' H1 net profit down 84.05 pct

* China Coal Energy's H1 returns to profit

* Guangshen Railway Co releases HY results

* Junzheng Energy & Chemical's H1 net profit up 59.7 pct y/y

* Huayi Brothers Media's H1 net profit down 39.9 pct

* Sichuan Chuantou Energy's H1 net profit down 9.1 pct y/y

Equity changes/IPOs

* Jiangyin Rural Commercial Bank's IPO 1,048 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Zhengping Road's IPO 4,081 times oversubscribed in online tranche

M&A

* Beijing Xinwei Technology's H1 profit up 311.9 pct y/y, plans to take Israel's Spacecom private

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* China's postal bank IPO-PSBC.HK to get $6 bln in investor commitments for HK IPO - sources

* Everbright Securities , China Railway Group in 50 bln yuan investments deal in Shaoxing city

* China Railway Construction's units win 9.7 bln yuan contracts

* Ping An Insurance Group's unit, specialized in consumer finance, plans to raise its loan balance to over 1 trillion yuan in 2020 from only 120 bln yuan now

* Guangzhou Auto starts building 240-mln-USD Xinjiang plant - Xinhua (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)