BRIEF-India's Motherson Sumi Systems March-qtr consol profit up about 20 pct
* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 4.70 billion rupees
* PREVIOUS DAY MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 3.5 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 16.9 pct
* SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 -0.1 pct, HSI +0.4 pct
* CNY official close 6.6690 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +1.5 pct
Aug 29 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* China state planner official says rebound in private investment "not far off"
* China July industrial profits rise, buoyed by increased sales, falling costs
* China to rein in aggressive acquisitions by insurers - Caixin
* China Fortune 500 index revenues fall for first time - Xinhua
* Listed companies must not use anti-buyout terms to limit shareholders' legal rights - CSRC
* Stock trading in Shanghai-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock connect programs shall be settled in RMB - CSRC Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
* Agricultural Bank profit up slightly; lending margins squeezed
* Everbright Bank's H1 net profit up 1.22 pct
* China Pacific Insurance's H1 net profit down 45.6 pct
* China State Construction Engineering's newly-signed contracts totalled 55.6 bln yuan
* China Shenhua Energy's H1 profit down, raises capex for 2016
* Sinopec H1 profit slumps 21.6 percent
* BYD H1 profit up 384 pct
* Kweichow Moutai's H1 net profit up 11.6 pct
* Jiangsu Yanghe Brewery Joint-stock's H1 net profit up 7.5 pct
* Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial's net profit up 20.6 pct in H1
* Zijin Mining Group's H1 net profit down 59.9 pct
* Metallurgical Corporation of China releases HY results
* China Molybdenum HY net profit up 10.56 pct
* China Merchants Securities' H1 net profit down 69.35 pct
* Shenwan Hongyuan's H1 net profit down 69 pct
* Orient Securities' H1 net profit down 78.2 pct
* GF Securities' H1 net profit down 52.05 pct
* Sinolink Securities' H1 net profit down 48 pct
* Shanghai Electric Group HY profit down slightly
* Guangzhou Automobile's H1 net profit up 127.5 pct
* Great Wall Motor H1 net profit up 4.4 pct
* FAW Car swings to net loss in H1
* Shanghai Airport's H1 profit up 8.9 pct
* Juneyao Airlines' H1 net profit up 37.2 pct
* China National Chemical Engineering's H1 net profit down 25.6 pct
* China Merchants Energy Shipping's H1 net profit more than doubles
* Yunnan Baiyao Group's H1 net profit up 10.6 pct
* Oceanwide Holdings' H1 net profit up 24.5 pct
* Zhejiang China Commodities's H1 net profit up 160.0 pct
* Shaanxi Coal returns to profit in H1
* Yanzhou Coal Mining swings to profit in H1
* Fuyao Glass' H1 net profit up 20 pct
* Kangmei Pharmaceutical's H1 net profit up 23.25 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* Beijing Xinwei's major shareholder to cut shares
M&A
* Sinochem terminates plan to acquire Germany's Atotech
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* CSRC took administrative measures against Jinhui Liquor and its IPO sponsor Guotai Junan Securities (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Says is starting a pharma sub unit