* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 3.5 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 16.9 pct

* SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 -0.1 pct, HSI +0.4 pct

* CNY official close 6.6690 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +1.5 pct

Aug 29 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

* China state planner official says rebound in private investment "not far off"

* China July industrial profits rise, buoyed by increased sales, falling costs

* China to rein in aggressive acquisitions by insurers - Caixin

* China Fortune 500 index revenues fall for first time - Xinhua

* Listed companies must not use anti-buyout terms to limit shareholders' legal rights - CSRC

* Stock trading in Shanghai-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock connect programs shall be settled in RMB - CSRC Company moves:

Earnings/Performance

* Agricultural Bank profit up slightly; lending margins squeezed

* Everbright Bank's H1 net profit up 1.22 pct

* China Pacific Insurance's H1 net profit down 45.6 pct

* China State Construction Engineering's newly-signed contracts totalled 55.6 bln yuan

* China Shenhua Energy's H1 profit down, raises capex for 2016

* Sinopec H1 profit slumps 21.6 percent

* BYD H1 profit up 384 pct

* Kweichow Moutai's H1 net profit up 11.6 pct

* Jiangsu Yanghe Brewery Joint-stock's H1 net profit up 7.5 pct

* Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial's net profit up 20.6 pct in H1

* Zijin Mining Group's H1 net profit down 59.9 pct

* Metallurgical Corporation of China releases HY results

* China Molybdenum HY net profit up 10.56 pct

* China Merchants Securities' H1 net profit down 69.35 pct

* Shenwan Hongyuan's H1 net profit down 69 pct

* Orient Securities' H1 net profit down 78.2 pct

* GF Securities' H1 net profit down 52.05 pct

* Sinolink Securities' H1 net profit down 48 pct

* Shanghai Electric Group HY profit down slightly

* Guangzhou Automobile's H1 net profit up 127.5 pct

* Great Wall Motor H1 net profit up 4.4 pct

* FAW Car swings to net loss in H1

* Shanghai Airport's H1 profit up 8.9 pct

* Juneyao Airlines' H1 net profit up 37.2 pct

* China National Chemical Engineering's H1 net profit down 25.6 pct

* China Merchants Energy Shipping's H1 net profit more than doubles

* Yunnan Baiyao Group's H1 net profit up 10.6 pct

* Oceanwide Holdings' H1 net profit up 24.5 pct

* Zhejiang China Commodities's H1 net profit up 160.0 pct

* Shaanxi Coal returns to profit in H1

* Yanzhou Coal Mining swings to profit in H1

* Fuyao Glass' H1 net profit up 20 pct

* Kangmei Pharmaceutical's H1 net profit up 23.25 pct

Equity changes/IPOs

* Beijing Xinwei's major shareholder to cut shares

M&A

* Sinochem terminates plan to acquire Germany's Atotech

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* CSRC took administrative measures against Jinhui Liquor and its IPO sponsor Guotai Junan Securities