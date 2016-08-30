GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks shaky, safe havens up after cyberattack, N. Korea missile test
* Investors on edge as ransomware spread seen picking up speed
* PREVIOUS DAY MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 16.9 pct
* SSEC +0.0 pct, CSI300 +0.0 pct, HSI -0.4 pct
* CNY official close 6.6838 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.5 pct
Aug 30 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* Cash hoarding reinforces China view further monetary easing futile-sources
* China faces massive closures of small thermal power plants - media
* Moody's warns China's smaller lenders are a systemic risk to bank sector
Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
* China Minsheng Banking's H1 net profit up 1.7 pct
* Industrial Bank's H1 net profit up 6.1 pct
* H1 net profits of Southwest Securities, Haitong Securities , Dongxing Securities, Everbright Securities and Founder Securities down significantly
* AVIC Capital's H1 net profit down 21.7 pct
* BBMG's H1 net profit up 73.8 pct
* Poly Real Estate's H1 net profit up 0.2 pct
* Shanghai SMI Holding's H1 net profit down 49.6 pct
* Shanghai International Port's H1 net profit down 5.8 pct
* Wanda Cinema Line's H1 net profit up 28.05 pct
* Power Construction Corp H1 profit up 5.0 pct
* China Southern Airlines' H1 net profit down 10.65 pct
* Hainan Airlines' H1 profit up 4.4 pct
* Spring Airlines' H1 net profit up 19.5 pct
* Tsinghua Tongfang's H1 profit surges 462.2 pct
* Shandong Gold's H1 net profit up 1,051.8 pct
* Zhongjin Gold's H1 profit up 290 pct
* China Shipping Development's H1 net profit up 117.2 pct
* China Oilfield Services swings to loss in H1
* Beijing Tongrentang's H1 net profit up 14.9 pct
* BOE Technology swings to net loss in H1
* Sany Heavy Industry's H1 net profit down 48.6 pct
* China First Heavy Industries' H1 net loss widens to 688.5 mln yuan
* Taiyuan Heavy Industry swings to net loss in H1
* Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine's H1 net profit up 24 pct
* Wuhan Iron and Steel's H1 net profit down 47.7 pct
* Angang Steel's H1 net profit down 93.55 pct
* GD Power's H1 net profit up 6.8 pct
* Hubei Energy's H1 net profit down 6.7 pct
* Datang International H1 net profit down 19.08 pct
* Dongxu Optoelectronic H1 net profit up 36.5 pct
* Chongqing Changan Automobile's H1 net profit up 8 pct
* China Film's H1 net profit up 34.4 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* China Shipping Haisheng sells shares in China Merchants Securities
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* TCL to invest in TFT-LCD, AMOLED projects
* Huayi Brothers's to set up U.S. film JV
* China Gezhouba Group to invest in infrastructure projects
* China Railway Construction's units win $1.85 bln contract in Nigeria
* Sinopec to build crude production hub in Tarim basin, seeks overseas M&A opportunities (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
