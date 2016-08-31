* PREVIOUS DAY MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 9 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 25.2 pct

* SSEC +0.2 pct, CSI300 +0.1 pct, HSI +0.9 pct

* CNY official close 6.6820 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.4 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.5 pct

Aug 31 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China's Xi urges boost to economic reforms

* Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect expected to launch in November - Xinhua

* China's Big 4 banks to be included in debt-to-equity pilot scheme - ICBC Chairman

* China's big banks set for hard slog as margins shrink

Company moves:

Earnings/Performance

* ICBC posts H1 results

* Bank of China reports H1 results

* Bank of Beijing's H1 net profit up 5.8 pct

* Bank of Nanjing's H1 net profit up 22 pct

* NCI H1 net profit down 50.6 pct

* China Railway Group's H1 net profit up 13.7 pct

* China Communications Construction H1 profit up 6.5 pct

* China Railway Construction's H1 net profit up 9.2 pct

* China CSSC Holdings' H1 net profit down 90.05 pct

* China Shipping Container Lines swings to net loss in H2

* CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering returns to profit in H1

* Sinopec Oilfield Service's H1 net loss widens to 4.5 bln yuan

* China Shipbuilding's H1 net profit up 306.9 pct

* China Eastern Airlines' H1 net profit down 9.3 pct

* Air China's H1 net profit down 12.45 pct

* Baosteel H1 net profit up 9.3 pct

* Maanshan Iron & Steel returns to profit in H1

* Unisplendour's H1 net profit up 180.4 pct

* Sinochem International's H1 net profit down 53.2 pct

* Focus Media Information Technology's H1 net profit up 23.6 pct

* Beijing Yanjing Brewery's H1 net profit down 24.4 pct

* Tsingtao Brewery's H1 net profit down 10.8 pct

* Luzhou Laojiao's H1 net profit up 9.0 pct

* Qingdao Haier's H1 net profit up 21.2 pct

* Suning Commerce swings to net loss in H1

* Guangzhou Baiyun Airport's H1 net profit up 12.4 pct

* Ningbo Port's H1 net profit down 21.9 pct

* China Yangtze Power's H1 net profit up 8.2 pct

* Huadian Power's H1 net profit down 30.9 pct

* SDIC Power's H1 net profit down 39.3 pct

* New Hope Liuhe's H1 net profit up 23.5 pct

* Shanghai RAAS Blood Products' H1 net profit down 22 pct

* Shanghai Oriental Pearl Media's H1 net profit down 12.6 pct

* China Grand Automotive Services' H1 net profit up 52.7 pct

* Zoomlion H1 net loss widens to 836.5 mln yuan

Equity changes/IPOs

* Asiantime International Construction's IPO 2,950.2 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Triangle Tyre's IPO 2,725.7 times oversubscribed in online tranche

M&A

* Midea Group's H1 net profit up 14.1 pct, acquisition proposal gets U.S. approval

* Nexus Capital raises stake in Vanke

* China Evergrande says used proceeds from sales to buy Vanke shares

* CSCEC Capital buys Everbright Securities' shares

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Town wins 31 bln yuan project

* Ningbo Shanshan scraps major plan, share trade to resume (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Richard Pullin)